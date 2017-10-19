Mariah Carey Hit for $50k by Burglars

Mariah Carey's L.A. Home Hit in $50k Burglary

EXCLUSIVE

The L.A. burglars really hit the big one this time -- breaking into Mariah Carey's mansion and making off with $50,000 worth of stuff ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Mariah's crib was hit around 3 AM Thursday. It appears they got in through a window or door on an upper floor ... a ladder was found in the backyard.

Surprisingly, we're told the crooks didn't make off with any fabulous jewelry. Instead, they bagged up $50k worth of purses and sunglasses. Here's the thing ... as expensive as Mimi's taste is, that's probably less than 10 items total.

In any event, we're told no one was home at the time -- Mariah is in NYC -- and although the burglars tripped a silent alarm ... her security didn't discover the break-in until about 6 or 7 AM.

Cops are investigating, and they've got a glut of these cases now. As we've reported ... Jason Derulo, Alanis Morissette, David Spade, Emmy Rossum and Scott Disick -- to name just a few -- have all been hit this year.

Welcome to the club, Mariah.