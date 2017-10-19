O.J. Simpson Getting New Driver's License, Tests His Patience at DMV

O.J. Simpson's one step closer to being on the road again, and you're officially on notice, Nevada!
Simpson rolled into his local DMV to get a new driver's license. His first step on Wednesday was something O.J.'s had a lot of practice doing -- the mug shot.
No need for a profile or inmate number this time around.
Simpson seemed to take it seriously. The 70-year-old even busted out his readers for the written test.
No word if he passed on his first try, but we'd love to know if he nailed this question: