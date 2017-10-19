O'Shea Jackson Hayward Bit By 'Celtic Luck' ... Shoulda Chose Lakers

O'Shea Jackson: Gordon Hayward Bit By 'Celtic Luck', Shoulda Chose Lakers!

EXCLUSIVE

O'Shea Jackson Jr. says there's one way Gordon Hayward could've avoided that gruesome bone-snapping leg injury this week -- "Should've been a Laker."

"I feel bad for Gordon Hayward," the "Straight Outta Compton" star told us on the way out of Delilah in West Hollywood ... "but that's that Celtic luck!"

Ouch.

Don't worry, there's more -- Cube's son also pledges allegiance to the Ball family, hollers at some chicks and says the best player in the NBA is still Kobe Bryant. It's pretty funny.

And don't miss the parting shot at Danny Ainge.