Terrell Owens Sues: I Made $15,000 in 53 Seconds ... and I'm Pissed!

Want Terrell Owens to star in a promotional video for your business? It's gonna cost you.

TMZ Sports obtained a lawsuit T.O. filed against a massive gym company called F45 -- a bootcamp-style workout studio that offers high intensity, 45-minute workouts.

Owens is pissed because he says F45 approached him to essentially be a spokesperson for the gym -- in a deal that would pay $15k for a promo "hype" video to help get investors.

He made the video -- 53 seconds long and says he got paid his $15k.

The problem ... Terrell says the deal was supposed to pay him an additional $25,000 bonus for each of the first 25 F45 franchises that opened in the United States. After 25 locations, Owens says the bonus dropped to $5k per gym.

Owens claims F45 opened at least 45 locations in the U.S. -- but he didn't get paid a cent of his bonus money and now he's demanding at least $725k to make things right.

So far, no comment from F45.