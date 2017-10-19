Tom Hanks & Mary-Louise Parker Navigate Bloody Mess Onstage!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Hanks and Mary-Louise Parker sprang into action when a moderator's nose started bleeding onstage -- Tom distracted the crowd while Mary-Louise played the more pragmatic role.

The hilarious/awkward incident went down Wednesday night at The Plaza Hotel in NYC at a benefit dinner for the David Lynch Foundation. It happened fast -- it was just 3 minutes into the chat when the head of the foundation, Bob Roth, started gushing blood.

Tom and Mary-Louise -- there to talk about transcendental meditation and how it can help veterans suffering from PTSD -- did what they could: Tom took the stand-up comic route while Mary played the role of nurse.

The crowd seemed startled and amused all at the same time. We're told Bob's OK, and he eventually returned ... to a rousing ovation.