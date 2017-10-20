Harvey Weinstein Completes 1-Week Outpatient Program Psychologist Says, 'He Took it Seriously'

Harvey Weinstein Completes 1-Week Outpatient Program, Psychologist Says 'He Took it Seriously'

Harvey Weinstein is leaving Arizona Saturday after completing a one-week program treating various psychological issues, and Weinstein's psychologist tells TMZ the fallen mogul took it seriously.

Weinstein gave his treating psychologist permission to speak with TMZ. The psychologist asked us not to use his name, but he was a key member of the team treating Weinstein.

The psychologist says Weinstin's program lasted 1 week, and involved "intensive therapy" on an outpatient basis.

The psychologist says he helped Weinstein focus on "dealing with his anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy." He says Weinstein was "invested in the program."

He disputes reports that Weinstein didn't take his sessions seriously and that he ranted that there was a conspiracy to get him. The psychologist says Weinstein "was able to focus on his therapy despite a ton of distractions," adding, "He showed up for all the meetings and was fully engaged."

We're told Weinstein had only one group session at the beginning of his treatment but doctors quickly decided there were confidentiality concerns, so every other session was individual and private.

As for reports that Weinstein was angry, the psychologist says there was anger that manifested itself, but other patients at the facility wouldn't have been privy to it so reports of Weinstein spinning out of control were "just not true."

The psychologist says, "There were things that triggered [Weinstein's] anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger."

Weinstein will leave Arizona Saturday and begin "significant outpatient therapy" when he returns home.

As for whether he's made progress, the psychologist hedged, saying, "Time will tell."