Kim & Kanye Security Team Pulled Guns on Intruder

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Security Pulled Guns on Car Thief

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who vandalized cars at the bottom of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's driveway learned a hard lesson ... through the barrel of a gun.

Sources connected with the incident tell us the man who broke into 3 cars early Friday morning at the end of their driveway was met with heavily armed Kardashian-West security. We're told it is now standard operating procedure for the family's hired muscle to brandish licensed weapons when an intruder invades the Bel-Air gated property.

Our sources say the second the vandal saw the weapons he scampered away into the darkness and cops are now on the hunt.

The decision to brandish guns was made in direct response to the Paris robbery where armed gunmen tied Kim up, threw her in a bathtub and stole $10 million in jewelry.

We're told the security and safety of Kim and Kanye's family is a top priority and their team will hold nothing back to ensure that.