Kim & Kanye Thief Trashes Three Cars ... Gets Almost NOTHING

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hit in Car Theft

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got hit by a crook who ransacked 3 of their luxury vehicles, and made a getaway ... but not before surveillance cameras captured the alleged perp.

According to law enforcement sources ... the theft went down around 4 AM PT Friday at their Bel Air mansion. We're told the suspect never entered the home, but trashed the cars in the driveway. After all that ... we're told all he got was one iPhone, which belongs to one of Kim & Kanye's staffers.

Our sources say security at the house spotted the guy and chased him off the property. We're told investigators were given this image -- from a surveillance system.

The guy didn't stop with the Wests. We're told he also hit their next door neighbor Kathy Griffin's place. Again, he trashed a car in the driveway and this time got a purse.

Guess he was disappointed ... since we're told the purse was ditched nearby.