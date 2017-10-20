LFO Singer Devin Lima Recovering After Doctors Remove Football-Sized Tumor

LFO singer Devin Lima has a huge weight lifted off his entire body today, after doctors removed a massive tumor as well as 2 organs -- and his prognosis is good.
Lima's surgery Thursday was considered a huge success since doctors also thought he might lose his spleen and part of his colon. Lima found out 3 weeks ago the tumor was wrapped around his adrenal gland and pushing against all his organs, even his heart. We're told doctors had to remove a kidney and his adrenal gland during surgery.
They're testing the tumor to make sure it's not cancerous, and should have a pathology report back early next week. We're told Devin will remain at the hospital until then.
Devin was in good spirits post-op, even cracking jokes about the football in his gut with bandmate Brad Fischetti ...