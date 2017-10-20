Marshawn Lynch Goes Beast Mode On Bart Ride, Chanting 'F**k The Chiefs'

Marshawn Lynch Goes Beast Mode On Train 'F**K Tha Chiefs'

Here's Marshawn Lynch proving an ejection on national TV can't take the Beast out of his soul, leading an Oakland train on an explicit (yet awesome) chant dissing the rival Chiefs, moments after the game.

BTW, the guy who started the fight that led to Lynch's ejection, Chiefs player Marcus Peters -- a close friend of Lynch -- was ON THE TRAIN with Marshawn getting the business.

Marshawn got booted from the Thursday night's contest for making contact with an official during the fight, then snuck into the stands to watch the game with the people (not joking).

message from beastmode to marcus peters pic.twitter.com/0ZWwmHQtKN — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

At some point in the night Lynch & Peters took the BART public transit system, and led all the Oakland faithful in a "F**k The Chiefs" chant to celebrate the team's much needed last second win.

Not sure what Marshawn's penalty from the league will be just yet, but we are sure about one thing...

He doesn't care.