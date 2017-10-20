Meagan Good Transgender Playmate Will Save Lives

Meagan Good Says Playboy's First Transgender Playmate Will Save Lives

Playboy Playmate Ines Rau represents a cultural shift in America as far as Meagan Good's concerned, and the new message is ... quit all the hating, it's what God wants.

Meagan was at LAX when we asked about Ines becoming Playboy's first transgender centerfold, and it was all positive for her. In fact, she says Rau's biggest impact will be on the lives of young people struggling with gender identity issues.

Remember, Meagan's married to a preacher. While some religious groups aren't exactly known for tolerance of the LGBTQ community, Meagan is clear ... it's all about love and acceptance.