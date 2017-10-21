Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Jason Hoppy to Cop Plea in Stalking/Harassment Case

Bethenny Frankel Ex Jason Hoppy to Cop Plea In Stalking/Harassment Case

Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, will cop a plea Monday in his stalking/aggravated harassment case, but Bethenny is still scared ... TMZ has learned.

We're told Jason will get an ACD .. Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal. Short story ... he has to stay clear of Bethenny for 6 months and obey all laws. If he harasses her in any way, the D.A. will throw the book at him.

Bethenny has an order of protection against Jason, prohibiting him from contacting her. That order stays in place for the 6 months. After that, it goes away.

If Hoppy lives on the straight and narrow for the 6 months, all charges against him will be dismissed.

Sources connected to Bethenny tell us she's super worried about what will happen after 6 months, because she's scared of Hoppy.

The case doesn't end the conflict. The 2 are still embroiled in a custody war, which will almost certainly be resolved by a judge.