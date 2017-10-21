Farrah Abraham I Inspire Couples to Go Back Door ... It's a 'God Given' Gift

Farrah Abraham Says She's Anally Inspiring Couples with 'God Given' Gift

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham's not just a one-woman porno act ... she's the answer to every couples' butt problems because she's a natural, or so she's proudly declaring.

Farrah's rear is all the buzz leading up to Halloween when she'll do a solo anal show for online camming site, CamSoda. We got her at LAX and she said her audience isn't just lonely dudes, it's a lot of couples looking for instruction and/or inspiration.

As for practicing her big night -- Farrah says no dress rehearsal needed. Just another day at the orifice!