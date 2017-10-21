Colin Kaepernick His Silence Is Strategic ... Says Pastor T.D. Jakes

Colin Kaepernick's Silence Is Strategic, Says Pastor T.D. Jakes

EXCLUSIVE

Colin Kaepernick still hasn't taken the podium to address the NFL national anthem protests, and that's OK -- so says famous TV pastor T.D. Jakes.

Since he's an expert public speaker, we asked T.D. if now's the time for Kaep to break his silence ... and the pastor told us Colin didn't need his advice -- 'cause he knows exactly what he's doing.

"I'm sure he has a plan and a strategy, and I'm sure he's gonna work that."

FYI, Donald Trump came hard after Kaep this month ... saying the QB shoulda been suspended as soon as he took his first knee.