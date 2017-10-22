Beyonce and Jay-Z Still Pouring Money Into Bel-Air Mega Mansion

Beyonce & Jay-Z Our New Pad's a Money Pit!!!

Beyonce and Jay-Z aren't done dropping cash on their insane new L.A. estate ... the price tag is inching into the $100 million territory..

The Carters have taken out 2 permits in the past month for work on their recently purchased Bel-Air property -- one to install a backup generator and make a $30k alteration to the pad, and another to add a living area under the pools for around $750k.

Bey and Jay closed escrow on the mansion in August for $88 MILLION -- a dream come true for one new neighbor. But apparently $88 mil only gets you so much.

As we reported ... the couple also went bicoastal last month by gobbling up a baller house in the Hamptons for a cool $26 million.

Good to have choices.