The Rock Might Not Make My Mount Rushmore, Says Hulk Hogan's Son

The Rock Might Not Make My Mount Rushmore ... Says Nick Hogan

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, says he's got one tiny problem with Ric Flair's pro wrestling Mount Rushmore -- The Rock.

Naitch posted a hilarious photo of his 4 GOATs last weekend -- Rock, The Hulkster, Stone Cold Steve Austin and (of course) himself. WOOOO!

At first, Nick told TMZ Sports he woulda picked the exact same superstars ... but after thinking about it, he couldn't 100% commit to the People's Champ.

Sounded pretty crazy at first ... until you hear his other 2 picks (they were really good).

Do ya smelllllllllllll ... what Nick Hogan is cookin'??