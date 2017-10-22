TMZ

The Rock Might Not Make My Mount Rushmore ... Says Nick Hogan

10/22/2017 12:20 AM PDT

The Rock Might Not Make My Mount Rushmore, Says Hulk Hogan's Son

EXCLUSIVE

Hulk Hogan's son, Nick, says he's got one tiny problem with Ric Flair's pro wrestling Mount Rushmore -- The Rock

Naitch posted a hilarious photo of his 4 GOATs last weekend -- Rock, The Hulkster, Stone Cold Steve Austin and (of course) himself. WOOOO!

At first, Nick told TMZ Sports he woulda picked the exact same superstars ... but after thinking about it, he couldn't 100% commit to the People's Champ.

Sounded pretty crazy at first ... until you hear his other 2 picks (they were really good). 

Do ya smelllllllllllll ... what Nick Hogan is cookin'??

