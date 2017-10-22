Kathy Griffin Hard Break with Lisa Bloom ... Over Trump Beheading Pic

Kathy Griffin Cuts Ties with Lisa Bloom Over Trump Beheading Photo, Press Conference

Kathy Griffin has apparently cut off her old attorney Lisa Bloom ... and it all seems to be traced back to her Trump beheading photo and subsequent press conference.

Kathy tweeted (without much context) early Sunday morning, telling @LisaBloom to "pls stop calling me" and that if she wanted to talk ... she'd have to refund her the "tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services" for Kathy to even consider it.

Dear @LisaBloom pls stop calling me. If you’d like to refund me the tens of thousands of $$ I wasted on your services maybe I’ll talk to you — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 22, 2017

Lisa responded Sunday afternoon claiming Kathy's attacks were unwarranted ... adding she even went way off script during their press conference back in June. You'll recall ... Kathy said President Trump and his family were bullying her, and attempting to ruin her career.

As you watch the video now ... you see Lisa staring at Kathy in disbelief as she speaks. Lisa says Kathy is her first client to not stick to prepared comments they both agreed to -- she also says she got death and rape threats as a result of partnering with Kathy.

Still ... Lisa says she wishes Kathy the best, and even thinks she meant no ill will with the photo. In other words ... see ya.