David Beckham Bae Watch Anyone?!

David Beckham's Beach Bod Belongs on 'Baywatch'

EXCLUSIVE

David Beckham's beach bod is unlike any dad bod you've ever seen ... you're welcome.

The 42-year-old -- cool dad status in full effect -- hit up Malibu Sunday with a bunch of his kids to cool off after a blistering weekend in Los Angeles. A little boogie boarding did the trick to cool the brood in the ocean.

Perhaps the only disturbing thing we see in this family outing -- using a beach volleyball as a futbol.

Give the former soccer prince a pass.