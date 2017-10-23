DJ Khaled Gives Asahd $100k Diamond Watch for 1st Birthday

DJ Khaled to Asahd Here's a $100k Watch, Son!!! Good Luck Wearing It

EXCLUSIVE

DJ Khaled is hooking up his famous son, Asahd, with 2 things for his 1st birthday -- a sick diamond-studded watch, and a ton of patience ... 'cause he can't even wear the watch yet.

Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck, commissioned Haute Living -- which also threw the birthday bash -- to make a VERY nice watch for Asahd. The piece is laced with more than 600 diamonds which weigh in at 11.65 carats ... all for just over $100k.

We're told the watch is a Franck Muller model in rose gold, with Asahd's name and birth date engraved on the back. It's also adult sized, and seeing as how Asahd just turned 1 ... he probably won't be ballin' out anytime soon. Good to know it's waiting on deck though.

You da best, Mom & Dad!