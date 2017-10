French President Macron's Dog Wee Wee!!!

French President Macron's Dog Pees During Meeting

President Emmanuel Macron's dog got a leg up on his owner Sunday ... when he pissed on a fireplace during an official meeting ... and the Prez lost it!

Listen as you watch the video ... you hear the pee stream loud and clear and Macron busts up.

He was meeting with the junior minister for ecology, and other junior members of his government.

Nemo's a black lab that was the first Presidential pet to come from a rescue shelter. We're guessing he gets a pass.

What a relief.