Tyrese's Baby Mama Goes to Cops After He Flies Banner Over Daughter's School

Tyrese's baby mama filed a police report against him after he hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's school and sent her various gifts.

The banner reading, "No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla" flew over the 10-year-old's elementary school Monday in the Valley. Tyrese's ex, Norma Gibson, believes he hired the plane. Further, her attorney, Aleen Laura Khanjian, tells TMZ a bunch of gifts -- balloons, a fruit basket, teddy bear and a card -- were delivered to the school on Monday -- addressed to Shayla, from Dad.

Khanjian says Norma filed a police report because they have a temporary restraining order against Tyrese which prohibits him from any direct or indirect contact with Shayla and Norma. Norma is accusing Tyrese of spanking Shayla ... and the Dept. of Children and Family Services is investigating.

Norma's attorney believes the gestures are also a form of witness intimidation ... since DCFS could interview Shayla as part of its investigation.

Sources connected to Tyrese tell us he believes he is NOT in violation of the restraining order because he didn't have any personal contact with Shayla.