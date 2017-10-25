Harvey Weinstein New Accuser Alleges Rape in London

Harvey Weinstein New Accuser Alleges Rape

Harvey Weinstein allegedly raped an actress and proposed a threesome ... so says the latest woman to accuse the ex-movie mogul.

Natassia Malthe dropped the bombshell Wednesday in NYC with her attorney, Gloria Allred, when she alleged Harvey, back in February 2010, raped her without a condom at her hotel in London. She claimes Harvey also masturbated after the alleged rape.

Natassia -- who Allred said has over 50 film credits -- said she laid still during the London alleged sexual assault and "played dead." She says days later Harvey lured her to the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills to discuss a movie role.

Natassia says she walked in and another woman was there who took off her clothes and, while the woman gave Harvey oral sex, he requested a threesome. Natassia refused and she said Harvey called her an "ungrateful c***."

Allred also said she had a meeting scheduled with The Weinstein Co. Board of Directors set for Wednesday to discuss a victims fund. Allred said the board offered its lawyers instead, but Allred declined.