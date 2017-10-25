Kardashians New TV Deal It's Not 'KUWT Jenners' ... Big Sisters Still Kleaning Up!!!

Kardashian's $150 Million TV Deal Lines Big Sisters' Pockets the Most

E! Network execs still know where their Kardashian bread is buttered, which is why Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are getting the lion's share of the fam's new $150 million deal ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources say 50 - 60% of that 5-cycle deal will be split between the 3 oldest sisters -- despite the fact lil sis Kylie Jenner has gained immense popularity and success since their last contract. Think about it ... Kylie's the only one with a spin-off currently, and she's the only sister who rivals Kim's social media presence.

Still, as one source put it, "It's called 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'" -- and that show has a formula that works: focusing on Kourtney, Khloe and, of course, the OG ... Kim, who our network sources say still gets more than everyone else.

Kylie's next in the dough line though -- thanks to her show. As for Kendall ... she's busy traveling and modeling all the time -- so less screen time translates to a smaller share. Ditto for Rob, despite no modeling or traveling.

It's even worse for the next generation. We're told the young 'uns, born and soon-to-come, get zilch.

As we first reported, master negotiator Kris Jenner gets her 10% managing fee ... a paltry $15 million. Job well done.