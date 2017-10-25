Montel Williams Implores President Trump, Gen. Kelly to Apologize to Widow

Montel Williams Trump and Kelly Need To Man Up! Apologize to Sgt.'s Widow

Montel Williams thinks President Trump and Gen. John Kelly need to apologize for offending the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, because that what REAL men would do.

When we got Montel at LAX Tuesday, he said the Prez and his Chief of Staff need to put their egos aside and show some respect for Myeshia Johnson's feelings.

According to Montel, even if Trump and Kelly don't understand how they offended Mrs. Johnson, they still need to get back on the horn to make the situation right.

Montel, a veteran himself, was fired up as he insisted our leaders honor Sgt. Johnson's memory.