Suge Knight Dismisses Suit Against Chris Brown ... After Threat

Suge Knight Dismisses Lawsuit Against Chris Brown After Threat

EXCLUSIVE

Suge Knight got super scared recently ... scared enough to drop his lawsuit against Chris Brown like a hot potato ... TMZ has learned.

Suge had sued Chris over a shooting in 2014 at 1 OAK nightclub in WeHo. Suge was shot 7 times. He filed a lawsuit against 1 OAK and Chris, who was performing when shots rang out. Suge believed security was woefully lacking, which allowed the gunman to fire multiple shots.

We've learned Chris' lawyers from the law firm of Geragos & Geragos fired off a nasty letter to Suge and his legal team, saying Suge's case was a certain loser and when it was thrown out Chris would counterpunch with a malicious prosecution lawsuit.

That did the trick ... Suge dropped his lawsuit against Chris. Sources familiar with the dismissal tell us NO MONEY changed hands.