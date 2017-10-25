WWE Superstar Lana Strips Down to Bikini In Crazy L.A. Heatwave

WWE Superstar Lana Strips Down to Bikini In Crazy L.A. Heatwave

Breaking News

How do you stay cool when the temp's over 100 degrees? Bikini beach day!!

That's what WWE superstar Lana did while the rest of the city was melting.

Lana was rollin' solo in Santa Monica -- no sign of her husband, Rusev ... but we're not complaining.

The model/reality star/singer -- real name CJ Perry -- is also an actress and appeared as one of the Bellas in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2."

By the way, the weather in L.A. is expected to be hot as hell the rest of the week -- so ... good for us!