Yasiel Puig's Baby Rocks Blue Hair for World Series Just Like Dad

Yasiel Puig's 8-month-old boy bleeds Dodger blue (through his dome) just like daddy -- stuntin' with a colored faux hawk for Game 1 of the World Series!

The Dodgers slugger went true blue with his hairdo for the game ... and apparently, so did baby Daniel.

Yasiel and his GF, Andrea de la Torre, documented the process -- and we think the kid might've outdone his pops on cuteness alone.

FYI, L.A. went up 1-0 on the 'Stros on Tuesday ... but Puig went 0 for 3.

Maybe change up the hair again?