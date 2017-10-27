Migos' Offset Proposes to Cardi B

Migos' Offset & Cardi B We're Engaged!!!

Migos' Offset got down on bended knee in front of some 19,000 people and proposed to girlfriend Cardi B Friday night at the Philly Powerhouse concert where they were both performers ... oh, and she said YES!

Just last week it seemed like the couple was on the brink of breaking up when Cardi posted she was "single" before backtracking and saying she "exaggerated a lil bit" on her social media.

The two have been together since the beginning of the year when they spotted leaving a Super Bowl event together for the first time in February.

Watching the video you can tell Cardi B had no idea what was coming her way. #Mazel.