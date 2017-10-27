Simon Cowell I'm Gonna Be Okay After Staircase Tumble

Simon Cowell Gets Out of the Hospital After Nasty Fall

If Simon Cowell's being honest ... he's going to recover just fine from that nasty fall down a flight of stairs.

Simon was driven back to his London home Friday after spending a few hours in the hospital. He gave the thumbs-up on his way into the house. As we reported, he had to get a CAT scan after fainting while walking up a steep staircase.

Pretty good sign that he was able to walk without assistance ... especially considering he was in a neck brace immediately after the accident.