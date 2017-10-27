Simon Cowell Gets Out of the Hospital After Nasty Fall

Breaking News
If Simon Cowell's being honest ... he's going to recover just fine from that nasty fall down a flight of stairs.
Simon was driven back to his London home Friday after spending a few hours in the hospital. He gave the thumbs-up on his way into the house. As we reported, he had to get a CAT scan after fainting while walking up a steep staircase.
Pretty good sign that he was able to walk without assistance ... especially considering he was in a neck brace immediately after the accident.