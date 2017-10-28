Metta World Peace I'm Joining BIG3!!

Metta World Peace: I'm Joining BIG3 League!!

Metta World Peace just casually dropped some BIG basketball news ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna suit up for Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league next season!!

Metta -- who's already part of Master P's Global Mixed Gender League -- says he's gonna play for BOTH organizations ... on top of being a player developmental coach for the Lakers' G-League affiliate.

It's awesome news for BIG3 fans ... as the rest of next season's new players have yet to be revealed.

We also talked to MWP about Lamar Odom ... and he has some solid hoops advice for his old teammate.