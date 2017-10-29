'Big Brother 2' Winner Reality Check ... Love Wins!!!

'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Marries Longtime Fiancée

'Big Brother 2' winner Dr. Will Kirby had it all -- the perfect woman, perfect 2 kids and perfect career ... all that was missing was a wedding ring. But now ... check!

Will finally tied the knot with longtime fiancée Erin Brodie ... who btw won the reality show "For Love or Money" back in 2003. The intimate, all-white affair went down in Malibu. We're told about 50 people attended ... including their 2 kids -- Scarlett and Cash.

Super btw -- Will, dermatologist to the stars, also won the celebrity edition of "The Price is Right" last year. He donated his winnings to charity.

Congrats!