Ronda Rousey: I'm Still in the Fight Game ... as an Executive Producer!!

Ronda Rousey still loves fighting ... but she doesn't have to break arms to be in the scene.

The semi-retired UFC mega-star gave us the low-down on her latest project -- an executive producer gig for the docuseries "Why We Fight."

Rousey told TMZ Sports it's basically a look inside the mind of a mixed martial artist ... and what pushes people like herself to punch face for a living.

"It's not a normal profession or thing to do, but there's always something that drives you towards it and everyone always has their own story."

FYI, Ronda's also keeping busy in the gaming world ﻿(Assassin's Creed is her jam) ... and it's looking like she's about to jump ship to the WWE.