Jose Altuve Props from Backstreet Boys ... Come Sing with Us!

Jose Altuve Gets Props from Backstreet Boys, Invited to Sing with Band

EXCLUSIVE

Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve LOVES the Backstreet Boys -- and it turns out, the feeling is mutual.

A.J. McLean says he saw the rendition of "I Want It That Way" that Jose and his Astros teammates shot in the team locker room last year ... and now he wants to collaborate!

The Backstreet Boys singer admits Altuve ain't exactly the songbird of his generation ... but his voice is good enough -- so he extended the slugger an invite to sing with the band.

Please say 'yes.' Please. Please.