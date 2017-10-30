Tyrese Take Your Daughter to In-N-Out Day

Tyrese Takes Daughter to In-N-Out During Monitored Visit

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrese's first visit with his daughter in 2 months was pretty short ... so he took her a place that's just as quick with grub that made both daddy and daughter smile.

Tyrese got to see 10-year-old Shayla Sunday for a monitored visit in a Van Nuys office building. They capped off the visit by going across the street for burgers and fries at In-N-Out.

From the looks of the photos, Shayla and dad were definitely enjoying each other's company.

We broke the story ... Tyrese and his ex-wife, Norma, will be in court this week in what has become a marathon hearing in which she's trying to get a permanent restraining order.

The judge gave the green light Friday for Sunday's visit.