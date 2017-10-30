WNBA's Breanna Stewart 'I Was Molested' as a Child ... Time to Speak Out!

WNBA Star Breanna Stewart Says She Was Molested as a Child, Wants to Help Other Victims

Breaking News

WNBA star Breanna Stewart says she was repeatedly molested by an adult man from ages 9-11 ... and she's sharing her story to help other abused women find the strength to seek help.

"It's not a dirty little secret," Breanna wrote in The Players' Tribune. "When you're comfortable with it, and when you're comfortable being open about it, you could save someone's life."

Stewart describes her abuser as a construction worker who "lived in one of the houses" of a relative.

She says the man would molest her when she slept over at the family member's house ... and the abuse continued for 2 years until she finally told her parents, who reported the man to the police.

Stewart says she's never been to therapy, but the basketball court "became a sort of safe space for me."

But basketball was just an outlet to help her cope ... and Breanna urges fellow victims to step forward the moment the abuse begins.

"If you are being abused, tell somebody. If that person doesn't believe you, tell somebody else. Help is there."