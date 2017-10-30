Chicago Bears Zach Miller In Danger Of Losing Leg After Gruesome Injury

NFL's Zach Miller In Danger Of Losing Leg After Gruesome Injury

The horrific leg injury Chicago Bears TE Zach Miller suffered on Sunday was so bad, surgeons were scrambling to "save his leg" ... according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Miller badly dislocated his left knee while trying to catch a TD pass in the 3rd quarter against the New Orleans Saints. He came down on the leg wrong and Miller knew right away the injury was bad.

Now, Mortensen says Miller suffered damage to an artery in his leg -- and vascular surgeons have been called in to repair it.

Mortensen says Miller already underwent emergency surgery on Sunday to "save the leg"-- but he's not sure if that means he's in danger of having the leg amputated ... or just losing functionality.