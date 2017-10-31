NYC Shooting Mass Casualties in Motorist-Pedestrian Incident

Mass Casualties, Gunshots Fired in NYC

Breaking News

A motorist rammed pedestrians and cyclists in lower Manhattan Tuesday ... and there are reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

Video from the scene shows multiple people injured on what looks like a bike path adjacent to the NYC's Westside Highway. Law enforcement sources tell us NYPD has one person in custody following the incident.

BREAKING: At least 2 dead &multiple others injured after truck ramming in lower Manhattan pic.twitter.com/9Xi2aciW5h — Buster Hyde USMC/Ret (@BusterUSMC) October 31, 2017

It's unclear if the person in custody is the suspect, or if there are multiple suspects on the loose.

Singer Josh Groban was in a nearby park with his dog, and says he heard 8-10 shots ring out as he fled the area.

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Story developing ...