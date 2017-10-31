NYC Mayor de Blasio 'This Was an Act of Terror

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Says 'This Was an Act of Terror'

Breaking News

The man who mowed down pedestrians and cyclists in Lower Manhattan was a terrorist and a coward.

That's how NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio described the suspect, who NYPD apprehended Tuesday at the scene. Hizzoner and NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill discussed the horrific event that unfolded on a busy bike path in lower Manhattan.

O'Neill said the suspect is a 29-year-old male who had 2 weapons -- apparently a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He said an officer confronted the suspect and shot him in the abdomen ... he survived and was taken to a hospital.

Eight people were killed -- 6 at the crime scene, and 2 more passed away at a hospital.