TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Nick Young Science by Swaggy: Dinosaur Attacked OKC Thunder Plane!

10/31/2017 4:35 PM PDT

Nick Young Says Dinosaur Attacked OKC Thunder Plane

EXCLUSIVE

It's a bird! It's a plane!! It's ... a dinosaur??? 

We asked Warriors baller Nick Young what the hell coulda smacked into the OKC Thunder airplane on Friday night -- making a HUGE crater on the nose of the Boeing 757.

Swaggy P's scientific deduction -- "A dinosaur ... or something."

FYI, a Delta spokesperson said it was probably a bird ... but Young ain't buyin' it. 

Swaggy -- who we got at Poppy in West Hollywood -- also gave us physical proof of something he says is just as crazy as a prehistoric attack.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web