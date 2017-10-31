Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV!!!

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

Breaking News

Wendy Williams fainted in the middle of her show Tuesday morning ... and it happened live on the air.

Wendy was dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for her show, but her Halloween costume got the best of her about 48 minutes into the show. Right in the middle of a sentence ... she stuttered, then got wobbly on her feet before collapsing to the ground.

Wendy's show airs live on the East coast ... so when she passed out, producers quickly cut to black and then a commercial.

When they returned Wendy explained she overheated from her costume. We've learned the fire department responded to the studio. Unclear what her condition is, but she was alright enough to finish the show.