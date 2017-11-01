Incarcerated Dodgers Fans Can Watch Game 7 From Jail

Are you a Dodgers fan? Wanna watch Game 7 but you're locked up in jail?

Well, good news -- we're told inmates at L.A. County Jail WILL be able to watch the entire World Series game from their cells and TV rooms Wednesday night!!

We know there are a bunch of Dodgers fans behind bars (some of them have it inked on their bodies!) and they're very interested in tonight's game.

So, to make everyone happy ... law enforcement sources tell us they will NOT be turning off the TVs before the game ends.

We're guessing officials at the jail are rooting for the Dodgers -- not only for city pride, but because things tend to go better in jail when everyone's happy.