Yasiel Puig Rocking Out to 'Rocky' Theme Before World Series Game 7

How is Yasiel Puig gearing up for the biggest game of his life??

By ROCKIN' THE HELL OUT to "Eye of the Tiger" and the "Rocky" theme song ... in a wild carpool turn up on the way to Dodger Stadium!!

The Dodgers slugger couldn't be more hyped for Game 7 of the World Series ... bobbin' his head, waggin' his tongue and losin' himself in 2 of the most famous pump-up tracks on the planet.

He also listened to "Don't Stop Believin'" and "We Will Rock You."

Dude, save some energy for the game!