Gordon Hayward My Mom's Reaction Killed Me ... on Night of Ugly Injury

Gordon Hayward Tears Up Remembering Mom's Reaction to Gruesome Injury

Breaking News

Gordon Hayward is reliving the night where his ankle snapped on the court ... and says seeing his parents' reaction -- especially his mom's -- might've been the hardest part of the ordeal.

In an interview with "TODAY" ... Gordon opened up about the game when his NBA career flashed before his eyes -- and got emotional talking about the toll it took on his parents, who were in attendance.

"As a parent, you don’t want your child to go through that. And as a parent myself ... I would rather take their pain ... I wouldn't want (my daughters) to go through that."

"I remember seeing my mom, and she’s crying. It’s tough to see your parents cry too, 'cause it makes you emotional."

On the plus side, the Celtics superstar says he's doing a lot better now ... and the support he's gotten from his family has really helped the healing process.

Fun fact: Hayward's interviewer, Matt Lauer, says the All-Star is already swishing half-court shots FROM A CHAIR. Ballllllllin'!