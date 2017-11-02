O.J. Simpson Responds to Caitlyn Jenner Saying She Knew He Was Guilty

O.J. Simpson's taking a transphobic shot at Caitlyn Jenner for her claim she and Kris Jenner knew damn well O.J. killed Nicole and Ron Goldman.
Simpson was out in Las Vegas when a photog asked him about Caitlyn's recent comments. At first, he said he's never met Caitlyn and claims he barely knew Bruce, despite the fact they vacationed together. Then he started jabbing.
Watch ... O.J. seems to think his comment is lighthearted, or even a joke.
We're guessing Caitlyn won't be laughing about it, and we're sure after seeing this ... there's bad blood between the old friends.