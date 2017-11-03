'Veronica Mars' Actor Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide at 34

'Veronica Mars' Actor Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide

Brad Bufanda -- an actor best known for his role on "Veronica Mars" -- has committed suicide ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for Bufanda confirmed with us the actor committed suicide Wednesday. The details of his death are unclear.

Brad had a recurring role as Felix Toombs on "Veronica Mars" during seasons 1 and 2. He also appeared on other TV shows like "CSI: Miami," "Malcolm in the Middle," "Boston Public" and "Days of our Lives" ... and had a part in the 2004 film, "A Cinderella Story."

He was 34.