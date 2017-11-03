Colin Kaepernick Case Pete Carroll, Paul Allen to Be Deposed ... Phone Records, Emails

Colin Kaepernick Case Will Include Pete Carroll, Paul Allen

EXCLUSIVE

Add two very important members of the Seattle Seahawks to the group of people who will be deposed in the Colin Kaepernick collusion case.

TMZ Sports has learned Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and owner Paul Allen will join a long list of NFL honchos who will be deposed and asked to turn over all cell phone records and emails relating to Kaep's case against the league.

So far, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Patriots owner Bob Kraft and Texans owner Bob McNair are also on the list ... according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It was widely reported Colin and the Seahawks had a positive meeting over the summer but the Seahawks never made a formal offer.

After the meeting, Carroll told reporters he didn't sign Kaep because he considered Colin a "starter in this league" and he wanted to give the guy a chance to sign with a team where he had a real chance to play.

We reached out to the Seahawks for comment -- so far, no word back.