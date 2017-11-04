Mavs' Devin Harris Mark Cuban For President? ... 'That's My Guy'

Mavs' Devin Harris Supports A Mark Cuban Presidency

EXCLUSIVE

At least one voting block is already behind Mark Cuban's possible 2020 presidential bid -- his players ... with Mavs vet, Devin Harris﻿, telling TMZ Sports a Cuban country might not be a bad idea.

Cuban hasn't officially thrown his hat into the ring yet, but appeared on "OBJECTified" and told Harvey Levin he's considering challenging Donald Trump as a republican next go-around.

Harris has spent much of his 13-year NBA career playing under Cuban, and when we got him out at Warwick in L.A. earlier this week, we had to ask if he's down with M.C. taking his talents to D.C.

Devin doesn't exactly stump for Cuban, but does ask a question that some Americans will no doubt agree with (and others won't of course).

"Can he do any worse?"

We might see in a few years.