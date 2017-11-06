Anthony Weiner To Begin Serving Prison Sentence ... For Sexting Minor

Anthony Weiner will begin serving his prison sentence Monday for sexting with a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner was sentenced to 21 months for the crime of transferring obscene material to a minor. He'll serve his time at the Federal Medical Center in Devens, Massachusetts. The facility offers treatment for sex offenders.

Weiner reportedly spent hours Sunday with his 5-year-old son. As you know, Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, filed for divorce on the heels of his latest scandal.

Weiner could get 15% of the 21 months shaved off for good behavior.