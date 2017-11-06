'Sharknado' Producers Sue Theater Company Staging 'Shark-nado'

'Sharknado' Smells Blood and Sues ... Takes Bite Out of 'Shark-nado' Play

"Sharknado" is big business and its producers aren't about to let some theater company bite their style ... so they're suing to shut down a stage version before its first run swim.

The Asylum Co. just filed suit against Theatre Row Studios and several other people for allegedly attempting to put on a staged reading/rendition of the instant cult classic TV movie series. Asylum says the stage folks are promoting their version as "Shark-nado" ... and planned to perform it in Southern Cali.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Asylum says Theatre Row's take is a straight ripoff which could hurt the real McCoy's bottom line if the court doesn't shut it down, stat.

The stage company isn't promoting play right now on its website, but Asylum says previously run ads have already confused the lucrative "Sharknado" marketplace ... and it's suing for damages.

We reached out to Theatre Row ... so far, no word back.