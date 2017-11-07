Brett Ratner Hollywood's Still Got a Space for Him

Brett Ratner Dodging Hollywood Backlash at Famous L.A. Restaurant

Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey have something else in common besides mounting sexual assault allegations against them -- their pretty mugs are still front and center at a famous Hollywood joint.

The disgraced director/producer's face is also plastered on the wall at Catch LA in WeHo ... at least it was as of Monday night. It's unclear if the restaurant is planning to make changes.

As we reported ... Spacey's also taking up space on the celebrity wall.

Both men are facing multiple allegations of everything from harassment to rape and assault.